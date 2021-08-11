- Advertisement -

Actress Beverly Afaglo who is also the wife of musician Choirmaster has spoken about the whereabouts of her husband for the first time after a fire razed down her house.

A few days ago, fire gutted the house of the actress where she stays with her family. A video that surfaced on social media shows the house up in flames with fire personnel trying to bring the fire under control.

In the end, she lost everything in the house including all her dresses, passport, as well as, other stuff.

One thing that people noticed was that since the news broke she has been the one talking and nothing has been heard from her husband Eugene Baah aka Choirmaster of Praye fame.

Rumours started spreading that her husband has been hurt in the fire and was receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.

Speaking in an interview, she addressed the rumours stating that her husband has relocated out of the country for a very long time.

According to her, he is now permanently residing in the United States of America and it’s even a long time she set eyes on him.

Narrating the fire incident, she revealed that she was in town when she had a call that the house was on fire.

She added that the people who were affected by the fire was her mother, children and nanny but they are safe.