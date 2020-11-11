Have you ever wondered what informed Maxwell Mensah’s decision to finally settle down with Nana Ama Mcbrown after going out with several women including Media Personality and singer Mzbel?

Th answer is here. Maxwell well known to be a wallflower person on and off social media has broken his long silence on the reason he chooses actress/presenter Nana Ama Mcbrown as his suitor.

In a post sighted, Maxwell disclosed the reasons. According to him, though he has been with many other top-class women just like his wife none touched his heart.

He explains that it’s only Nana Ama Mcbrown that touched his heart and not only that she changed his life as well.

Sharing the information on social media, Mcbrown’s husband Mr Maxwell Mawu Mensah posted a picture of himself and Nana Ama in a lovely pose wrote;

“You meet thousands of people and none of them really touch you. And then you meet one person and your life is changed forever”.

Maxwell Mawu Mensah, 35-year-old businessman married Nana Ama McBrown in a private wedding back in 2016. They are blessed with a beautiful baby girl named Baby Maxin.