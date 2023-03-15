Faceless and notorious Instagram blogger Thosecalledceleb has waded into the ongoing conversation on social media about the actress-turned-presenter Nana Ama McBrown moving from UTV to Onua TV.

There have been several comments about this move with some people sharing their candid views about the move.

But the Instagram blogger has compared the move to the relationship of Rapper Medikal when he broke up with Sister Derby to marry Fella Makafui.

According to her, the move is shocking since no one thought Nana Ama McBrown would leave the Ship House media house.

She posted: “Another who go choose Fella over Derby move paa ooo boi!!By the way…have not finished sleeping. I had my d*ggy as my early morning cardio…let me go and come”

See the screenshot below:

Thosecalledcelebs

