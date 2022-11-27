type here...
Chop bar owner who uses her ‘bath water’ to prepare her foods confesses

By Armani Brooklyn
A Nigerian woman has anonymously opened up on her wickedness and greed as to how she uses voodoo to push the sales at her chop bar and also retain all her customers.

In a bizarre and alarming tale she shared on live radio, the lady claimed that when she first began selling food two years ago, she typically utilized the water she brought with her to cook the dish.

During a phone-in interview on Wazobia FM, the food vendor confessed and said that her restaurant was located in Mowe, Lagos state.

She added that even now, despite using bath water to create her dishes, she still gets a lot of customers. She alleged that a friend she approached for help led her to the juju man, who is from the state of Edo.

Even though her business is thriving and she now employs people to assist clients, the food vendor confessed that she continues to use her ‘bath water’ to prepare her meals.

Although she acknowledged that she feels awful about what she does, she continues to do it because it improved her life and brought her a consistent stream of customers.

