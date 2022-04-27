type here...
Subscribe
GhPageEntertainment"I chopped her multiple times" - Adu Flatelo exposes Akuapem Poloo
Entertainment

“I chopped her multiple times” – Adu Flatelo exposes Akuapem Poloo

By Armani Brooklyn
Adu Flatelo - Akuapem Poloo
- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has been exposed big time after lying on Delay’s show that she doesn’t know Kumerican based rapper Nana Flatelo.

Speaking with Delay in an exclusive interview on the Delay Show program, the mother of one vehemently denied ever dating Nana Flatelo.

She further rubbished the claims that she has slept with the loudmouth musician who brags that she’s her ex-partner and he has slept with her multiple times.

According to Nana Flatelo in an interview with GHpage’s Rashad, he’s a sex maniac and she enjoyed several rounds of sex with the actress when they were dating and went on a vacation in Dubai.

Adu Flatelo additionally added that he’s ever ready to face Akuapem Poloo face-to-face in an interview to expose her lies because he spent over $17,000 on their vacation in Dubai.

Subscribe to watch new videos

Adu Flatelo and Nana Flatelohave a log standing beef and they are both not ready to settle the scores between them yet.

    Source:GHpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Wednesday, April 27, 2022
    Accra
    few clouds
    84.6 ° F
    84.6 °
    84.6 °
    74 %
    3.2mph
    20 %
    Wed
    86 °
    Thu
    80 °
    Fri
    86 °
    Sat
    86 °
    Sun
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    info@ghpage.com

    © 2016 - 2022 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News