- Advertisement -

Akuapem Poloo has been exposed big time after lying on Delay’s show that she doesn’t know Kumerican based rapper Nana Flatelo.

Speaking with Delay in an exclusive interview on the Delay Show program, the mother of one vehemently denied ever dating Nana Flatelo.

She further rubbished the claims that she has slept with the loudmouth musician who brags that she’s her ex-partner and he has slept with her multiple times.

According to Nana Flatelo in an interview with GHpage’s Rashad, he’s a sex maniac and she enjoyed several rounds of sex with the actress when they were dating and went on a vacation in Dubai.

Adu Flatelo additionally added that he’s ever ready to face Akuapem Poloo face-to-face in an interview to expose her lies because he spent over $17,000 on their vacation in Dubai.

Adu Flatelo and Nana Flatelohave a log standing beef and they are both not ready to settle the scores between them yet.