Kweku Baako finally reacts to winning defamatory suit against Kennedy Agyapong

Ghanaian journalist and the editor-in-chief of the New Crusading Guide newspaper, Kweku Baako has reacted to winning the defamatory case against Honourable Kennedy Agaypong.

On Friday, June 26, 2020, an Accra High Court ordered Kennedy Agyapong to pay GHC100,000 damages and a cost of GHC30,000 equaling GHC130,000, for making defamatory judgments against Kweku Baako.

According to reports sighted on social media, Kweku Baako asked Kwame Sefa Kayi of PeaceFm to read a speech on his behalf as his reaction to winning the defamatory suit.

In his speech, he stated,” The law has spoken and it spoke loud and clear in the court of competent jurisdiction.”

“I am happy I chose to vindicate my integrity in the appropriate forum; a court of law, not on radio, television, or social media which is also an available option in the democratic space.” Kweku Baako stated.

According to the ace journalist, there is no room for allegations without evidence in the court of law, because in there they deal with only facts and proof.

Kweku Baako henceforth, thanked his wife, children, and friends for their support in prayers for the 20 months span of the lawsuit in court.