I Chose To Return To My Maker- Gospel Musician Jacob Says As He Commits Suicide

Ghanaian Gospel Musician, Jacob has bought his ticket to the land of silence, leaving his family in a state of melancholy.

Per the pieces of information available at the news desk of Ghgape.com, the young musician chose to end his life, saying “I chose to return to my maker”.

According to a piece of note that Jacob left behind prior to he committing suicide, he was struggling in life and felt committing suicide was the best option.

Jacob revealed in the note that he has had three surgeries on his testicles, hence, he does not see the reason why he should continue living.

He divulged that he failed and made numerous mistakes that he thought couldn’t be corrected.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=S-O-cGAdcfo