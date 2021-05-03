Two years after the death of 2nd wife

Ghanaian actor Chris Attoh has married for the 3rd time in the United States of America,GHPage.com gathers.

According to sources, Chris’ new wife is a Nigerian investor called Chinecherem Eze. They got married in a secret court wedding in California, USA on Wednesday, April 28, and a subsequent traditional wedding in Nsukka, Enugu State in Nigeria on Saturday, May 1.

Chinecherem Eze,Chris Attoah’s new wife is a Nigerian investor

Their wedding follows months after a secret proposal attended by friends.

Chris Attoh’s got engaged in August 2014 to Nigerian actress Damilola Adegbite – who he met on the set of the soap opera Tinsel. A month later, in September 2014, the couple welcomed their son Brian.

Damilola

They followed it up with a private marriage in Accra, Ghana on 14 February, 2015.

In September 2017, news broke that Adegbite’s marriage to husband Chris Attoh had crashed. Adegbite had sparked split rumours after she deleted Chris Attoh’s surname from her social-media accounts.

She also unfollowed him on Instagram, deleted all photos of him from her social media account. Hours later, in an interview, Chris Attoh confirmed his marriage to Damilola Adegbite was over.

Chris Attoh’s second marriage was to the late Bettie Jenifer in 2018 following his divorce from Damilola Adegbite.

Chris Attoh with late wife Bettie Jenifer

Bettie Jenifer,however, was shot dead in Greenbelt, Maryland on May 10.She was 44 years old.

The Greenbelt Police Department said in a statement on May 11 that Jenifer had been chased through the parking lot of an office building at around 5:00 p.m. before being shot in the head.