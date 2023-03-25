Chris Hughton drops Andre Ayew from squad ahead of Angola clash [Reason out]

- Advertisement -

Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana, injured his knee on Thursday and will not play in the second leg of the qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations against the Black Antelopes of Angola.

On his approach to the changing room, Ayew slipped and damaged his knee. He must go back to his club for more treatment as a result of the results of the MRI scan.

For the Monday return trip to Luanda, the 33-year-old will not be travelling with the team.

Denis Odoi, Mohamed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku are among more athletes that didn’t travel.

Due to their injuries, the trio was excluded from the touring group.

They have the quick recovery wishes of the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Stars depart Accra on Saturday afternoon for Luanda ahead of the match on Monday, March 27, 2023.

