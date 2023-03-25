type here...
Subscribe
GhPageSportsChris Hughton drops Andre Ayew from squad ahead of Angola clash
Sports

Chris Hughton drops Andre Ayew from squad ahead of Angola clash [Reason out]

By Bra Stash
- Advertisement -

Andre Ayew, the captain of Ghana, injured his knee on Thursday and will not play in the second leg of the qualifier for the Africa Cup of Nations against the Black Antelopes of Angola.

On his approach to the changing room, Ayew slipped and damaged his knee. He must go back to his club for more treatment as a result of the results of the MRI scan.

For the Monday return trip to Luanda, the 33-year-old will not be travelling with the team.

Denis Odoi, Mohamed Salisu, and Alexander Djiku are among more athletes that didn’t travel.

Due to their injuries, the trio was excluded from the touring group.

They have the quick recovery wishes of the Ghana Football Association.

The Black Stars depart Accra on Saturday afternoon for Luanda ahead of the match on Monday, March 27, 2023.

Read This: Dede Ayew dropped from black Stars line-up, this is the reason

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, March 25, 2023
    Accra
    overcast clouds
    85.6 ° F
    85.6 °
    85.6 °
    59 %
    3.1mph
    100 %
    Sat
    83 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    86 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News