Ghanaian actress Christabel Amoabing of YOLO fame has warned a fellow actress who has threatened to deal with her over a man they both had dated.

According to the beautiful YOLO actress, she was dating this guy and later found out that he was dating another actress which pushed her to quit the relationship.

Speaking in a live video sighted by GHPage, Christabel claims the other unnamed actress believes they are still sharing the man and thus had been threatening her via newly created fake social media accounts.

But for Christabel, she dumped the guy after seemingly leaving her ‘broken-hearted ‘ when she found out that he was dating another fellow actress.

An ordeal that led her to do a live video and in tears solicited advice from her fans and family.

According to her she heeded the advice from many and decided to leave the relationship.

“I am over it, I’m cool, I’m in my space. I am living my life, I am enjoying my space” She stated in the new video.

The Yolo actress, however, stated that it’s been over a week now and a strange number has been sending her messages, sliding into her DM with threat messages – and in some of them, threatening to kill her over the same man she broke up with.

A guy she claimed she doesn’t have his number anymore and is not in any form of communication with him, yet the actress is coming at her because he is being promiscuous.

Watch the video below;

Christabel Amoabeng a year ago took to her Instagram page to seek the opinions of her fans and loved ones on a distress situation.

