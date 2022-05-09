type here...
Christabel Ekeh shares baby bump photos on social media
Entertainment

Christabel Ekeh shares baby bump photos on social media

By Qwame Benedict
newchristabel Ekeh heavily pregnant
newchristabel Ekeh
Ghanaian actress of Nigerian descent Christable Ekeh has taken to social media to share photos of her baby bump to tell the world she is an expectant mother.

Yesterday was Mother’s day and the actress who has been missing in action for some months now decided to surprise the world, especially her fans with the photos.

Sharing the photos on social media, she captioned them: “Thank you Jesus. Happy mothers day to all mothers, waiting mothers and myself. We are truly blessed.”

See a screenshot of her post below:

Christabel Ekeh

Check out the photos below:

Congrats to her. But we hope she doesn’t come back to tell the world it was fake just like what Michy did a few days ago.

    Source:GHPAGE

