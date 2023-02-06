Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building – Saddick Adams shares the latest

Ghanaian sports journalist, Saddick Adams has given an update on the possible state of Christian Atsu.

Atsu is reported to have been trapped under the rubble in earthquake-hit Turkey.

According to him in a Tweet, the former Black Stars winger (Christian Atsu) who now plays for Hatayspor was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials.

He also stated that 3 players and one official have been rescued and again the Officials of the club are at the site as the search continues. Saddick Adams is of the belief this Christian Atsu will be out safe.

“I’m told Christian Atsu was on the 9th floor of the collapsed building with 9 other players and 2 officials. 3 players and one official have been rescued. Officials of the club are at the site as search continues. Our brother will be out safe. Insha Allah. Trust,” Adams wrote on his Twitter page.