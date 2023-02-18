type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChristian Atsu in a better place as he appears in the CEO...
News

Christian Atsu in a better place as he appears in the CEO of Crime Check Foundation’s dream and reveals deep secrets to him

By Mr. Tabernacle
- Advertisement -

The Chief Executive Officer of the Crime Check Foundation, Ibrahim Oppong Kwarteng has shared a profound revelation about his encounter with the deceased Ghanaian International Christian Atsu in the dreams.

According to the crime prevention advocacy and philanthropic organization boss, he dreamt about Atsu this dawn (before he was pronounced dead by his agent) and he (Atsu) told him that he is in a better place.

He explained that Atsu told him that he has built his house on a mountain and he is living there with his wife and kids.

READ THE FULL REVELATION BY MR IBRAHIM OPPONG KWARTENG BELOW

Subscribe to watch new videos

This revelation come after tweet posted on Saturday morning by Turkish-based football agent Murat Uzunmehmet, confirmed that Christian Atsu was discovered dead under the wreckage after the horrific earthquake that struck two weeks ago.

CLICK THE LINKS BELOW AND READ MORE NEW UPDATES ON CHRISTIAN ATSU’S DEMISE;

Christian Atsu wanted to leave Turkey – Source

Christian Atsu: Video of player’s last happy moment on the pitch before his death surface

Christian Atsu’s body on its way to Ghana for burial, club says

Mubarak Wakaso tearfully reacts to Christian Atsu’s death

Ghanaians react to Christian Atsu’s death on social media

SAD: Christian Atsu’s twin sister, elder brother were present when his body was recovered

Christian Atsu; Recap of player’s football journey from defunct Feyenoord to Hatayspor

How celebrities reacted to the death of Christian Atsu

Premier League clubs to observe one-minute silence for Christian Atsu

First photos of Christian Atsu’s lifeless body surfaces online

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Saturday, February 18, 2023
    Accra
    scattered clouds
    87.3 ° F
    87.3 °
    87.3 °
    46 %
    3.5mph
    30 %
    Sat
    87 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    85 °
    Tue
    85 °
    Wed
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News