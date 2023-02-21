type here...
I knew Christian Atsu was going to die at a young age – Big Akwes

By Qwame Benedict
Christian-Atsu-and-Big-Akwes
Christian-Atsu-and-Big-Akwes
Looks like Kumawood actor Big Akwes is trying everything possible just to be tagged as one of the controversial figures in the country.

In his recent statement, he mentioned that he knew late Black stars player Christian Atsu was going to die at an early age.

According to him, people who do good tend to die very young and looking at the good deeds of Christian Atsu he could tell that he wasn’t going to live long on the earth unlike him who is not going to die any time soon.

Explaining why he is not going to die anytime soon, he stated clearly without mincing words that he was a very wicked person.

He continued by saying that due to his wicked nature, he is going to live up to 90 years before departing the face of the earth.

This statement from Big Akwes about Christian Atsu comes as no surprise to many since his godmother Nana Agradaa has made a weird statement about the late footballer and has been blasted by netizens.

Well, Nana Agradaa has apologized for her statement but we wonder if Big Akwes would also come out to do the same about this statement.

    Source:Ghpage

