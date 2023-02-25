- Advertisement -

Popular Ghanaian pastor and businessman, Reverend Antwi Obofour has said that although Christian Atsu died painfully, he should be celebrated as a hero.

According to the man of God, the tremendous testimonies about the footballer after his death have been remarkable and go to show that he lived a life that pleased his creator.

In the view of Rev. Obofour, the Atsu family should’ve no reason to mourn their loved one because he died a beautiful death and has already been lifted into the heavens.

The founder and leader of the Anointed Palace Chapel (APC) asserted that Atsu’s unquantified humanitarian works put him ahead of some so-called Christians and Pastors of the church who claim to know and worship God but do no good in society.

He said Atsu is the real definition of a righteous man in the sight of God and his death is only a sign of his accomplished mission on earth.

Obofour went on to tout Atsu as a true man of God and a prophet whose deeds on earth pleased God.

Rev. Obofour’s remarks appeared to take a subtle swipe at some so-called pastors who have held Atsu in disdain in videos that have stoked anger and controversy among Ghanaians.

Notable amongst them is Nana Agradaa who alleged that the late footballer was not a devout Christian as he practiced juju to flourish.

She alluded that if he served God religiously he wouldn’t have died in the devastating earthquake that hit Turkey.

She has since apologised to Atsu’s family for her unsavory comments.