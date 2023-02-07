According to Turkish sports presnter Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu, Christian Atsu has finally been found after long hours of going missing.

This sports journalist was the first person to report on the Ghanaian-born Turkey-based player’s predicament just about 24 hours ago.

The celebrated sports journo broke the good news on Twitter just a few hours ago.

This comes prior to reports that the player had been trapped under the rubble for over 24 hours following the deadly Earthquake that happened in Turkey yesterday morning.

Multiple sources have confirmed the news, and we hope it is accurate.

Christian Atsu enkazdan canl? olarak ç?kar?ld?! — Ya??z Sabuncuo?lu (@yagosabuncuoglu) February 7, 2023

A search and rescue operation was launched for the former Chelsea and Newcastle man, as reported by Portuguese outlet A Bola yesterday.

More than 3,000 people have been killed and thousands more injured after the catastrophic earthquake that hit Turkey and Syria overnight, flattening neighbourhoods while families were asleep.

The death toll in southern Turkey and northern Syria continues to rise following the two earthquakes which have wrecked towns and smaller settlements across a large region.

The initial earthquake struck overnight, with a Richter scale magnitude of 7.8.

Below are how happy and relieved Ghanaians have reacted to the good news.

Thank you GOD !! https://t.co/6039N0LfuG — miss forson (@lydiaforson) February 7, 2023

I've had confirmation from some of the people who used to work with him in England, too.



Hatay club officials have confirmed it this morning. https://t.co/nlekGYbv2K — Nizaar Kinsella (@NizaarKinsella) February 7, 2023

Thank God. Atsu is alive and in the hospital now. https://t.co/kLU4Br4LfM — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) February 7, 2023

The news I wanted to hear this morning ???? . Atsu is a solid guy .. he will fight this and recover from his injuries hopefully very soon. https://t.co/26QYj751rP — Kofi Billionaire (@EKBannor) February 7, 2023

And thank you for the reportage . Absolute professional all through this episode . https://t.co/RIyRSknHEY — Godfred Akoto Boafo (@eastsportsman) February 7, 2023

Thank God for your life @ChristianAtsu20 ?? ?? https://t.co/BHTFY3XZLQ — Agernor Cheryl Nguveren ? (@NguvyAgernor) February 7, 2023

Thank God that, Christian Atsu has been pulled from the wreckage alive.

Alhamdullilah!?? https://t.co/j9AyPNjnLK pic.twitter.com/rzkFHUgCb4 — Eugene & Eugenia N-Peprah???(Kuchoko For Life) (@EugenPeprah) February 7, 2023

