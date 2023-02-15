- Advertisement -

The celebrated Ghanaian actor Akwasi Boadi, also known as Akrobeto, has spoken so well of Ghanaian player Christian Atsu.

According to him, the former Newcastle player was so kind to him when he sent him €800 to appreciate him for what he does.

Speaking on UTV, Akrobeto said even though he had never met Christian Atsu, he was so glad for his token of appreciation which he sent to him through actor Kwaku Manu.

He claimed that the football player appreciated what he did for The Real News and that he had been told it provided him with entertainment while he was away on the field.

Akrobeto claimed that despite not being personally acquainted with the footballer, Atsu’s kindness to him was unexpected.

Akrobeto claimed that after hearing about the earthquake in Turkey, where Atsu practices his craft, he was left with no choice but to speculate about what Atsu may have gone through.

He urged Ghanaians to keep praying for the football player as search efforts continue to look for him.