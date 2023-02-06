- Advertisement -

Christian Atsu has been found alive following reports that he was trapped after an earthquake in Turkey.

The 31-year-old, who played for both Chelsea and Newcastle during his time in the Premier League, was caught up in the 7.7 magnitude earthquake on Monday.



Atsu has now been rescued from the rubble and been transported to the hospital after suffering injuries to his right foot and currently facing breathing difficulties.

Sports journalist for the Mirror UK, Collin Millar, who has all the exclusive details about the player confirmed this sad news in a tweet he shared on the microblogging platform as an update about the player’s current health condition.

He tweeted;

Christian Atsu has been found alive inside rubble after today’s devastating earthquake that rocked Turkey and neighbouring nations. He reportedly has breathing difficulties and an injury to his right foot, and has been transported to hospital.

The report adds that Hatayspor, for whom Ansu plays, are frantically trying to find the whereabouts of others. The club’s sporting director, Taner Savut, and a club interpreter are said to still be uncontactable. Several other players were found alive in rubble.

Meanwhile, over 2,3000 people have also been reported dead as a result of the terrifying Earthquake.

Following the sad report, millions of Ghanaians on the internet have launched the #PrayforChristianAtsu to stand in solidarity with the player and his family.

