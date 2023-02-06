Christian Atsu has reportedly been found and taken to the hospital

News received indicates that Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu and his Turkish teammates who were currently trapped under rubble after an earthquake have been found.

According to a report by Malik Ofori on Twitter, the search still continues as Atsu and other teammates have been found.

Sports Journalist Saddick Adams has tweeted that Christian Atsu has been found and taken to the hospital.

According to him, a teammate of Ghanaian International confirmed to his family. Meantime, the club he plays for is yet to release an official statement.

Meanwhile, over 2,3000 people have also been reported dead as a result of the terrifying Earthquake.

Following the sad report, millions of Ghanaians on the internet have launched the #PrayforChristianAtsu to stand in solidarity with the player and his family.

