Christian Atsu goes home on Friday, March 17
Entertainment

Christian Atsu goes home on Friday, March 17

By Qwame Benedict
Former Blackstars player Christian Astu Twasam will be laid to rest on Friday, March 17, 2023, according to the family of the late footballer.

These details can be seen on the official posters created for Atsu’s funeral ceremonies.

The funeral for Christian Atsu will be held on the State House’s forecourt in Accra on March 17, 2023, according to the information on the posters.

He will be buried in Dogobome, his hometown.

The late footballer was found dead on February 18, 2023, after 12 days been stuck in his collapsed apartment following the devastating earthquake in Turkey where he was based.

Before his passing, the 31-year-old made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012 during an international exhibition match against Lesotho.

See his funeral poster below:

