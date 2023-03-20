- Advertisement -

The parents of the wife of late footballer Christian Atsu, Marie-Clarie Rupio have been captured in a video online dancing Adowa at the family residence of the footballer.

Christian Atsu last Friday was laid to rest after a state-assisted funeral service at the forecourt of the State House which was attended by many football lovers and fans from across the world.

Atsu’s wife on the day was so sad to the extent that she couldn’t even read her tribute to her late husband.

That moment got a lot of people emotional and wished a miracle could happen for her to at least smile and have the strength to continue.

Well, the family had a sitting in their family house and an adowa troupe provided entertainment to the mourners who had gathered at the residence for the final funeral rites.

Along the line, the dancers pulled Christian Atsu’s in-law to the dancefloor to join them to dance adowa which got the mourners around laughing out loud.

One of Christian Atsu’s sons was also invited to dance and he also showed what he could do while his mother who was grieving started to laugh.

