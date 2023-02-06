Breaking: Ghana player Christian Atsu trapped under rubble after Earthquake in Turkey

Ghanaian international, Christian Atsu and his Turkish teammates are currently trapped under rubble after an earthquake.

According to the Turkish media outlet Star, two players and two staff members were “taken out of the rubble,” but Atsu and Taner Savut, the club’s sporting director, are still unaccounted for. A search and rescue effort is being conducted to try to locate the two.

Goalkeeper Ahmet Eyup of Yeni Malatyaspor is also said to be buried beneath the debris.

Atsu, who spent time on loan with Everton, transferred to Hatayspor from Saudi Arabia’s Al-Raed in July 2021.

Just hours before the natural calamity at 4 a.m. on Monday, he scored the game-winning goal for his team against Kasimpasa on Sunday.

According to the BBC, the earthquake has left thousands of people injured and more than 1000 people dead.

Hoepfully, he is found alive and retrieved.