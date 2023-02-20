- Advertisement -

Ghanaian star actor who has now turned into an Evangelist of God, Majid Michel – Has vehemently opposed the notion that God knows about Christian Atsu’s death and that he did the best thing.

In the course of an interview in the studios of HITZ FM just a few hours ago, Majid Michel dismissed the opinion that Atsu’s death was orchestrated by God.

Majid Michel firmly maintained that Atsu was not supposed to die and that people should stop saying that it was God that took him away because God does not take back what he gives us.

According to him, the statement “You don’t know what will happen tomorrow. God takes and God gives” is a lie, and it was Job’s statement that we have now made a doctrine.

As firmly stated by Majid, Christian Atsu wasn’t supposed to die in the Earthquake hence his demise should worry us to the core.

He ended his statement by emphasizing that most youths won’t understand him because they don’t understand how things work in the spiritual realms.

Below are how some tweeps have reacted to Majid Michel’s unconventional statement.

