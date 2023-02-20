type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChristian Atsu wasn't supposed to die in the quake - Majid Michel...
News

Christian Atsu wasn’t supposed to die in the quake – Majid Michel states

By Armani Brooklyn
Christian Atsu wasn't supposed to die - Majid Michel states
- Advertisement -

Ghanaian star actor who has now turned into an Evangelist of God, Majid Michel – Has vehemently opposed the notion that God knows about Christian Atsu’s death and that he did the best thing.

In the course of an interview in the studios of HITZ FM just a few hours ago, Majid Michel dismissed the opinion that Atsu’s death was orchestrated by God.

Majid Michel firmly maintained that Atsu was not supposed to die and that people should stop saying that it was God that took him away because God does not take back what he gives us.

READ ALSO: Last video of Christian Atsu before his demise

According to him, the statement “You don’t know what will happen tomorrow. God takes and God gives” is a lie, and it was Job’s statement that we have now made a doctrine.

As firmly stated by Majid, Christian Atsu wasn’t supposed to die in the Earthquake hence his demise should worry us to the core.

He ended his statement by emphasizing that most youths won’t understand him because they don’t understand how things work in the spiritual realms.

Watch the video below to know more…

READ ALSO: Man who discovered Christian Atsu speaks after the mortal remains of the late footballer arrived in Ghana

Below are how some tweeps have reacted to Majid Michel’s unconventional statement.

READ ALSO: You wouldn’t have died if you knew God – Nana Agradaa comments on Atsu’s death

    Source:Ghpage

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Subscribe

    TODAY

    Monday, February 20, 2023
    Accra
    haze
    90 ° F
    90 °
    90 °
    62 %
    2.6mph
    9 %
    Mon
    90 °
    Tue
    86 °
    Wed
    85 °
    Thu
    85 °
    Fri
    85 °

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News