The wife of late Ghanaian footballer Christian Atsu, Marie-Claire Rupio and her children visited his burial site before flying out of the country.

The family of the late footballer arrived in Ghana last week for his state-assisted funeral which was attended by the President and Vice President of Ghana, Former President of Ghana John Dramani Mahama, former footballers and fans.

After the funeral service, the footballer’s body was taken straight to his hometown in Ada for burial.

A photo sighted on social media shows his wife Marie-claire with one of her sons standing by his tomb as they pay their last respect to their husband and father before leaving back to their base.

Marie-Claire departure from Ghana is surely going to raise a debate as people have questioned what will be of the relationship between the children of the late footballer and his extended family based in Ghana.

According to some people, it would be best in the interest of the Twasam family to do their possible best to make sure the children visit Ghana regularly so that they don’t lose their Ghanaian roots.

Others are also of the view that Astu’s legacy would be gone forever if his family doesn’t try their best to bring his wife and children closer to them.

