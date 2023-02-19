The arrival of the mortal remains of Christian Atsu who died in an earthquake in Turkey is expected at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra tonight.

Earlier today, Ghana’s Foreign Ministry said the government was making arrangements to transport the former Black Stars footballer’s body from Turkey for burial in his hometown.

During a visit to the family house of Christian Atsu in Ogbodjo, Accra, preparations were underway to receive his body, TV3 reports.

Visuals from the family house gave a sight of grief-stricken relatives mourning the loss of their beloved one as they awaited the arrival of his corpse.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration said:

“The remains will be accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish airlines flight and will arrive in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February, 2023.”

“The remains will be received at the Kotoka International Airport by the family, the Ghana Football Association (GFA), and the Government upon its arrival from Istanbul, Türkiye,” it added.