Christian Atsu’s family must sue Addo D, he’s the reason he died – Twene Jonas

Loud-mouthed Ghanaian socialite Twene Jonas has asked the late Chrisitan Atsu’s family to sue President Akufo-Addo.

According to him, the president must be blamed for not being proactive by sending a rescue team to Turkey to save the Black Stars player.

Twene Jonas is of the view that Christian Atsu could have been saved days after he was trapped under the rubble if the government had treated the situation with some degree of seriousness.

In his usual rant, he said President Akufo-Addo must account for his negligence, which ultimately resulted in the player’s death.

Christian Atsu family must sue Akufo Addo, he intentionally refused to send his people to rescue him. The truth will always defeat lies ?? it's not a j0ke anymore ? The system is working 24/7?? Hw3 fomm ? https://t.co/FT3ilXMT5T pic.twitter.com/igKXU1Ctjk — Twene Jonas (@twene_jonas) February 24, 2023

Meanwhile, the government of Ghana has promised the family of the late Christian Atsu their support as they look forward to giving him a befitting funeral.