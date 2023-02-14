According to Nana Sechere, UK-based Agent of Black Stars Winger Christian Atsu,soccer star who went missing since Monday, February 6,2023 after an earthquake hit Turkey is yet to be found.

As revealed by Nana Sechere in a thread on Twitter, although the rescue team has been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and found two pairs of his shoes but they haven’t been able to locate the soccer star’s body.

He also accused the player’s team of not doing enough to rescue the Ghanaian national because they appear unconcerned about the whole sad development.

Nana Sechere tweeted;

It has been 9 days since the earthquake and we still have not located Christian. I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected. During my time here we have been able to locate Christian Atsu’s exact room location, and we have found two pairs of his shoes,”

He continued; “Yesterday we received confirmation that thermal imagery was showing signs of up to 5 lives, however, I am told that the only real confirmation of life is through sight, smell and sound, and unfortunately we were not able locate Christian.”

Nana Sechere adds that the situation is difficult, as communicating with the Turkish Authorities has become a barrier.

“This is a difficult situation and we are extremely grateful to all the Turkish and foreign rescue teams, local civilians and volunteers for their efforts and response in rescuing survivors. However, we urgently need more resources, including a translator, on the ground. Things are moving incredibly slow and as a result of that many rescues are being delayed, and lives are being lost due to the lack of resources available to the workers.”

“It is unfortunate that the club is not on the ground with us, side by side, in the search for Christian. Their position and influence, accompanied with their local knowledge would be extremely helpful. We implore the President of the club and mayor of Hatay, Lütfü Sava? to provide additional resources to speed up the rescue efforts as a priority,”

I am at the quake site in Hatay with Christian’s family. The scenes are unimaginable and our hearts are broken for all the people affected. — Nana Sechere (@iAmNana7) February 14, 2023

