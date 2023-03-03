According to a report by ghanasoccernet, a close source revealed to them this information following the death of Atsu.

Christian Atsu was left lonely in his own house as his wife diverted all her attention to the mother forgetting about the existence of her husband.

Late Atsu even found out challenging to even play with his own kids because his mother-in-law had taken charge of everything and was the commander-in-chief of the house.

Despite Atsu’s numerous pleas to his wife to speak to her mother to return back to Germany, she insisted otherwise and this mentally affected the player.

The yet-to-be-authenticated report from the insider who spoke to the editors at Ghanasoccernet reads;

”When his mother-in-law moved in with them in the UK somewhere in 2021, Atsu’s marital problems began.

Atsu felt alone in the home as a result of the wife’s increased focus on the mother. He sometimes found it challenging to play with his children because his mother-in-law has taken control of everything in the home.

‘Atsu was enraged to the core at this. So, in order for them to continue living their private lives, he instructed the wife to politely request that her mother relocates to Germany.

‘His wife objected to the idea because she believed the player didn’t want her mother to live with them, which is how their marital issues began.

‘Atsu was fervently looking for a new club at that time because he only had two months left on his contract with Newcastle.

The duo could not patch their differences as Marie-Claire, a dancer-cum-singer-cum-author, also had issues with the ex-Chelsea footballer.

Atsu then moved to Saudi Arabia and signed for Al Raed after failing to find a club in Europe.

Due to a long-standing disagreement [with the wife] before he left for Saudi Arabia, the wife then used his absence to push for a divorce.

He took the decision to return to Ghana due to injuries and a dip in form in Saudi Arabia. He considered hanging up his boots but before that, he had plans to play for his boyhood team, Hearts of Oak, even if only for a season.

But the divorce was in court, and the thoughts about alimony and child support weakened him spiritually.

He decided to change his career plans at that point and also needed money to fund a ton of unfinished projects in Ghana.

He then made the decision to put off his plans to don the Rainbow jersey in order to sign a lucrative new deal with another European team.

Hatayaspor was his only choice and so decided to relocate to Turkey. Remember that before moving to Saudi Arabia, he turned down a rich offer from an unknown Turkish club because he wanted to spend his final years with Hearts of Oak.

If the divorce proceeding hadn’t begun, Atsu would have returned to Ghana and be playing in the Ghana Premier League.

Whether that trial will go ahead is in doubt. She could seek an annulment and have her rights to Atsu’s estate resolved posthumously”.

The wife of Atsu is yet to properly speak on the divorce claims. However, since the death of her beloved husband, she has mourned him on social media as every widow would. It is left for her to come back home and mourn with the family.

