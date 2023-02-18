The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has disclosed that Christian Atsu’s twin sister Christiana Atsupie and elder brother were present at the quake site when his body was recovered Saturday morning.

The Ghana international, 31, was found dead under the rubble of his home almost two weeks after two earthquakes struck Turkey on 6 February 2023.

His agent Nana Sechere and officials of Ghana’s Embassy in Turkey confirmed that the body of Atsu was recovered in the early hours of Saturday, 18 February 2023.

In a statement, the Ministry said “the elder brother and twin sister of Christian Atsu and an Officer of the Embassy were present at the site when the body was recovered.”

The Ghana Embassy in Türkiye is currently making the necessary arrangements with the assistance of the Government of Türkiye to have the body transported to Ghana for burial.

Christian Atsu had not been seen since the quake that caused the collapse of the apartment in the city of Hatay in which he was staying.

His club Hatayspor initially reported he was rescued “with injuries” to his right leg and had been taken to a hospital. This brought a sigh of relief to his immediate family, friends and football fans.

But a day later, that position changed as it was confirmed his alleged recovery was a matter of mistaken identity and that Atsu had not been located.

Christian Atsu’s twin sister Christiana had experienced optimism about her brother’s recovery alive. However, he was found dead after 12 days under the rubble.