A short video which is currently trending on social media captures the moment the wife and the three kids they share together touched down at Kotoka International Airport.

The final funeral rite of Christian Atsu is currently ongoing in front of the State House – And thousands of Ghanaians as well as other dignitaries have stormed the place to pay him their last respect.

The late footballer was found dead on February 18, 2023, after 12 days been stuck in his collapsed apartment following the devastating earthquake in Turkey where he was based.

Before his passing, the 31-year-old made 65 appearances for the Black Stars after making his debut at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in 2012 during an international exhibition match against Lesotho.

