Christian Atsu's wife breaks down reading tribute at burial service
Sports

Christian Atsu’s wife breaks down reading tribute at burial service

By Kweku Derrick
Christian Atsu wife Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu
A burial service for the late Black Stars winger Christian Atsu has been held at the State House in Accra.

Family, friends, footballers and top personalities including President Akufo-Addo have gathered to pay their last respect to the late Hatayspor player.

Christian Atsu’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio Atsu paid an emotional tribute to her late husband when she took to the podium.

She appeared to have managed to keep a straight face while entering the funeral grounds. However, her tipping point was when it was time to deliver her tribute.

Just as she started reading the tribute, she began to shed tears.

The late footballer’s sister, Christiana Atsupie Twasam took over the reading to continue on her behalf as Mrs Atsu could not hold back her tears.

An emotional Marie took a step back to dry her tears.

The footballer died in a devastating 7.8 magnitude earthquake that hit parts of Turkey and Syria on February 6, 2023.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others.

His body was brought to Ghana on Sunday, February 19, 2023, from Turkey.

