For the past 24 hours now, there has been a trending video on various social media platforms of a woman crying her eyes out believed to be Christian Atsu’s wife.

In the video, the white lady who was earlier tagged as Christian Atsu’s wife can be seen crying about the demise of her husband who perished in the earthquake.

Many online blogs took the video and made various articles out of it – All in solidarity with the Atsu family because it was initially assumed the crying woman was the wife of the deceased player.

Unfortunately, the woman in the viral video isn’t Clarie Rupio who happens to be Atsu’s wife.

Reacting to the publication of the video on various news portals, Christian Atsu’s wife has cautioned all the blogs that shared the video to immediately take it down because she’s not the one in the clip.

According to Rupio, this isn’t the right time to publish fake stories about her because she’s still mourning her late husband who was found dead inside the rubble last Saturday.

Meanwhile, with a sobbing voice in a trending video – Clarie has revealed that she misses her late husband so much but for the sake of their three kids, she has to remain strong.

The former Chelsea player who until his demise played for Turkish-based Hatayaspor met his wife Marie-Claire Rupio in Portugal nearly a decade ago when he was playing for Porto.

The pair got married in 2012 and have since welcomed three kids into their lives.

Atsu has previously said to Tv3 Sports: “I met my wife in Portugal and you can see we have a beautiful family. We’ve been together for nine to ten years and I just love her.”

