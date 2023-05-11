type here...
Subscribe
GhPageNewsChristian Atsu's wife makes Ghanaians cry as she composes an emotional song...
News

Christian Atsu’s wife makes Ghanaians cry as she composes an emotional song for the late footballer

By Armani Brooklyn
Updated:
Christian Atsu's wife makes Ghanaians cry as she composes an emotional song for the late footballer
- Advertisement -

Late Christian Atsu’s wife, Marie-Clare Rupio has left Ghanaians and football lovers all over the world teary after sharing a snippet of the emotional song she has composed for her deceased husband.

Recall that in February 2023, the kind-hearted player lost his precious life after he got trapped in the rubble following the deadly earthquake that hit Turkey.


In a video that has gone viral, Clarie Rupio can be seen singing a tribute song with pain as she recounts how hard it is to move on and let go.

READ ALSO: Christian Atsu’s in-laws dance Adowa at his family house

She noted that she is still holding on to everything that is dead because it is hard to say goodbye.

‘Not ready to say goodbye cause this one means forever – for his family and friends – we are one ’ she captioned her video.

Many social media users and admirers have been deeply touched by the widow of the late Ghanaian footballer, who has evoked memories of Atsu’s philanthropic spirit.

Her words have brought tears to the eyes of many as she has recounted the generosity that Atsu displayed towards numerous individuals.

Watch the video below to know more…

Also Read: Christian Atsu’s wife and son pay a last visit to his tomb before departing from Ghana

Read More: “Christian Atsu should have married locally because none of his kids took after him” – Bongo Ideas writes

    Source:Ghpage

    TODAY

    Thursday, May 11, 2023
    Accra
    broken clouds
    87.4 ° F
    87.4 °
    87.4 °
    67 %
    2.7mph
    74 %
    Thu
    88 °
    Fri
    88 °
    Sat
    89 °
    Sun
    86 °
    Mon
    88 °

    Free Newsletter

    Get Ghana Latest News in your inbox each morning.

    Yes! Subscribe

    TRENDING

    Load more
    GhPage Logo

    GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

    GHPAGE

    CONTACT US

    +233245475186
    [email protected]

    © 2016 - 2023 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News