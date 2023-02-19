Christian Atsu’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio was inconsolable at St James Park on Saturday as Newcastle and Liverpool paid tribute to the late footballer prior to their clash.

The Ghana International who formerly played in the Premier League was confirmed dead on Saturday morning after his body was found 12 days after he went missing following the devastating earthquakes in Turkey.

Ahead of the Newcastle‘s clash against Liverpool, both sets of players and supporters held a minute’s applause in his memory.

Atsu’s wife Marie-Claire Rupio and two sons were in attendance for the match in Tyneside.

Looking visibly emotional, the widower wept while the children appluaded as fans sang their dad’s name around the stadium.

Atsu made the move to the Super Lig in Turkey, where he had been playing for Hatayspor after returning to Europe after his spell in Saudi Arabia.

He had scored his first goal for the club just hours before devastation struck in Turkey and Syria, which has claimed more than 40,000 lives.