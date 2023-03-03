Readers claim piece is about the struggles in her marriage

Aside from being a singer and a dancer, Christian Atsu’s wife is also a phenomenal writer who is the author of “Stop Bullying Me” – A 5 out of 5-star rave review on Amazon.

Following the fast-trending reports of Marie seeking a divorce from the player prior to his demise, social media users have put forward that Marie’s book, “Stop Bullying Me” is about her own personal experiences during her marriage to Atsu and she only used ‘Delilah’ as the smoke screen.

The book was released on 7th January 2021 and Atsu failed to publicly support his wife because indirect shots were allegedly thrown at him.

In the book, Delilah goes through the darkest, saddest, and happiest moments of her life.

She tries to see the light at the end of the tunnel and still has faith. She goes through humiliation, hurtful words, and painful acceptance.



She finds it hard to accept herself the way she is because everybody seems to want her to be different, pulling her in every direction.



She believes she will get through it, but she doesn’t know how long she can hold it together.

She tries to be happy and independent, but it doesn’t always happen the way she wants.

In the end, she hopes everything will come together in the right direction, and she prays that God knows what is coming.

Earlier yesterday, a report by Ghanasoccernet claimed that all was not well between Christian Atsu and his wife before he perished in the quake in Turkey.

It is said that Twasam before his death spent 2 years trying hard to get rid of his 11 years old marriage that was blessed with 3 beautiful kids.

The wife of Atsu is yet to properly speak on the divorce claims. However, since the death of her beloved husband, she has mourned him on social media as every widow would. It is left for her to come back home and mourn with the family.

