I keep having bad dreams about him, can’t sleep at night – Chrisitan Atsu twin sister cries

Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu‘s whereabouts are still unaccounted for days after the earthquake in Turkey, and his twin sister has admitted that she has been suffering sleepless nights as a result.

If, as was widely reported on Tuesday morning, Christiana Atsupie Twasam’s twin brother has been saved, Christiana Atsupie Twasam has demanded to meet him.

Following recent updates from his club, there is rising concern and worry about the safety and well-being of Ghanaian winger Christian Atsu.

On February 7th, 2023, word came out of Turkey that the Ghanaian had been found alive under the earthquake rubble after only 26 hours and had been taken to the hospital for treatment.

However, his club Hatayaspor abruptly changed course on Wednesday, asserting that Atsu has still not been located and that the rumours of his discovery were a misunderstanding.

In light of recent updates on his location from club officials, Christian Atsu‘s predicament is currently growing more worrisome.

We thank God if you have seen him, but otherwise, where is he? I can’t sleep at night because I don’t know where my brother is,” Christiana Atsupie said in an exclusive interview with crimecheckghana.org.

“I’m in a state of confusion right now; I’m not sure if my brother has been saved or not.

She questioned, “I know the squad is doing what they can to hunt for their family as well as teammates, but why would you release a statement assuring his safety when you have not seen him?” This is a difficult position for anyone to toil over.

The Ghanaian has not been located, according to Wednesday’s statement from Hatayspor club doctor Gurbey Kahveci, and it was a case of mistaken identity.

“We went and checked in particular when we heard that he had been transported to Dortyol Hospital, but he wasn’t there. We currently accept that Savut Taner, the sporting director, and Christian Atsu have not been located.