Christians attack Nana Tornado for saying he regrets ever worshipping Jesus Christ

- Advertisement -

Nana Tornado has landed himself on the bad side of some Christians following a comment he passed about Jesus Christ and Christianity as a religion.

In an interview, Nana Tornado said he has regretted to have been a Christian some years ago on top of it all worshipping God.

He adds that the saddest things he has done in life was by accepting the Christian believes thus taking Jesus Christ as his Lord and personal saviour.

According to the socialite and actor, because of his lack of knowledge then times that made him follow blindly the Christian faith, he will never forgive himself for doing that.

Not concerned about who gets offended by his statements, Nana Tornado went on to say that he will rather worship Apostle Kwadwo Safo Kantanka instead of Jesus Christ.

His reason for the locution comes on the back that Apostle Kwadwo Safo has done a lot for Ghanaians and Africa as a whole hence more deserving to be worshipped than Jesus.

As a free thinker, he believes worshipping God is a waste of time and besides “no one can worship God” he said.

After all, denouncing Jesus Christ and the Christian Worship has given him an eternal peace of mind.

He finds so much peace and joy in the world because he has been able to work hard on his own without help from God to acquire wealth.

Some Christians on social media have reacted to his remarks about Jesus Christ and the Christian faith. Below are some comments;

Joseph Ayeh: “Go and worship satan/ devil because he put life in you. You need deliverance.”

Emelia Ayensu: “For the Bible says it is only a fool that says there is no God, my brother, you need Jesus in your life because he’s the one that created you and give you the life that you are leaving if you regret being a Christian then you really need a Deliverance from Jesus come back to Jesus now before it will be too late for you may the Lord have mercy on you and save you back to his kingdom”

Victoria Adane: “He is not serious in life he can even been the child of God”

Prince Ike: “He Looks like a Demon. He is a cousin to Satan…… Am not surprised this is coming from him.Poor Soul????????”

Evans Dongsogo: “But you look at yourself very well, are you looking like a human being, money is good but when you love money more than yourself, the same money will destroy your life and your soul as well”

Kojo Ananse: “He looks like Bonsam paaaa. Am very sure he’s related to satan? so this people all still dey live fr this earth top? and evn God bless them with money ah ah ah? and innocent people die’n each and every blessed Day ? God fr do something oooo”