As Christians, do not dress fashionably because it influences others to sin-Ps Adeboye’s son

The son of the famous and powerful Nigerian preacher, Pastor Emmanuel Adeboye who goes by the name Leke Adaboye says Christians must be very careful with their fashion sense as it can lead others to sin.

According to Leke Adaboye, a Christian upgrading his/her fashion has a greater tendency of leading souls away from Christ and that overthrows the purpose of the Christian faith and mission.

The last time I checked, Pastor Emmanuel Adeboye’s son Leke Adeboye has been wearing the same pair of brown shoes for 12 years. So no wonder he’s making such claims.

He disclosed on social media that he wearing the same pair of shoes for that number of years is not for the love of it alone, but because he is very conscious of his appearance.

Above all, he does not want what he wears to drive others out of the Christian family. His claims are weird to some and in the same light very OK with some.

Take a look at a post he made on Instagram;

“Lockdown made me realise, I really don’t have anything to prove to anyone. I have been wearing the same shoes for the last 12 weeks (special occasions Sundays). I’m just grateful I have legs to wear shoes. If anyone is not happy about my same shoes. Wait until I’m wearing just the same outfits. There is just no point dressing to kill the same souls JESUS is told you to go save!

Remain Safe and most importantly remain Saved! Happy Sunday again”.

Man of God

Lately, the new crop of Christians takes much pride in themselves dressing fashionably because they believe that makes the work of God look more attractive.

In my survey of 50 very well-known churches worldwide, I came to the cessation that about 45 of them teaches members to dress well, apparently dress to ‘kill’ so as to shame their enemies.

Another major reason of them dressing is to show to the world how far the lord has taken them and the blessings they’ve gotten.

Let me ask this, how many Christian would like to wear the same shows or over a month not to talk of years? Is variety not the spice of life? Can you my cherished reader wear the same shoes for more than 6months?

Let’s get interactive in the comments section…….