type here...
News

Christians fume at pastor’s daughter in viral video

By Armani Brooklyn
Pastor Preaching and young lady

A wave of disappointment and outrage has swept across the Christian community on social media following the circulation of an explicit video involving the daughter of a well-known Ivorian pastor.

The young lady who is said to be a praise and worship leader and an occasional preacher at her father’s church has become the centre of online controversy as many Christians have expressed their dismay over her actions.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

As lamented by a majority of them, what the young lady has done is a betrayal of Christian values as the Bible clealry speaks against sekzz before marriage in Galatians 5:19, Ephesians 5:3, 1 Thessalonians 4:3, Hebrews 13:4, and 1 Corinthians 6:18.

READ ALSO: Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Online critics, particularly members of the faith, have accused her of hypocrisy and moral failure, arguing that she presented herself as a devout and modest role model within the church while privately engaging in behaviour that contradicts her public image.

“She wore the shade of a good lady,” one comment read, “but now the mask has fallen.”

Many disappointed Christians have called for immediate action from her father, the pastor of the church, suggesting that she should be suspended from her church leadership roles to “learn a lesson.”

They believe that such a step would not only preserve the integrity of the church but also serve as a form of discipline in line with Christian teachings.

Trending:
Meet Reginald Ofosuhene Adjei: The husband of Chef Faila Abdul-Razak supporting her cook-a-thon

Unfortunately, due to our website’s policy, we can’t share the video here, but you can watch it by clicking on the link below.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Join our WhatsApp Channel

Popular Now

Zigah Kofitse

Father jailed for impregnating his daughter

Man dies in Traffic

Man passes away inside his car while in traffic

GhPageNews

TODAY

Wednesday, May 14, 2025
29.8 C
Accra

Also Read

Pastor’s daughter’s trending video

Pastors daughters video

Part 2 & 3 of pastor’s daughter’s video surfaces

Pastors daughters video

Husband catches MD in the hotel room with his wife

James Nganga

Clear photos of Pastor’s daughter in the viral video

Pastors daughter

Ghanaians slam Adom FM

Adom FM presenter and lady moaning
GhPage Logo

GHPAGE.com is the Leading Entertainment, news, sports, lifestyle, Buzz website today. GhPage.com delivers captivating and engaging entertainment, videos, and news that drives social conversations. It’s a place to stay up to date with trending content across a growing array of topics with most original content focused on African pop-culture. Stay tuned to discover the quirkiest of events, the meatiest gossip all under one dot com. Happy surfing!

GHPAGE
CONTACT US
+233245475186
[email protected]

© 2016 - 2025 - GH-PAGE-MEDIA | All Rights Reserved. #1 place for Ghana News | Hosted by Cloudways