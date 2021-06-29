- Advertisement -

Afropop artiste KiDi has expressed his disappointment in some Christians who have mocked him since losing out on the Artiste of the Year award to Gospel artiste Diana Hamilton.

Hamilton was adjudged the overall best artist at the 22nd Vodafone Ghana Music Awards (VGMA) after beating KiDi and other competitors in the category.

KiDi, in an interview on Hitz FM, spoke about the unfavourable comments passed by some Christians and Gospel musicians lamenting how unfairly he has been treated like a devil.

“I have heard comments like ‘You think you can come and beat ‘Adom’ with ‘Say Cheese’ and I am like, am I devil, am I demon?” the ‘Touch It’ composer queried.

KiDi added: “E be work I dey work, I no kill person, we are people happy through our music.

“I keep saying this all the time that most of the Gospel musicians are the most hypocrites. Yes, you are a Christian but it doesn’t make you more righteous than me, the fact that I am doing ‘Say Cheese and ‘Enjoyment’ doesn’t make me less righteous.”

He marvelled why these Christians will enjoy his songs at weddings “but today you want to put me on the chopping board and paint me as the demon.”

“It is not right, it is not fair, we do music to bring happiness to people whether Gospel or Hip Life, Afrobeat, we share love through our music so I am not Satan,” KiDi further stated.

Although the Lynx Entertainment signed artiste bagged four awards including, Afrobeats/Afropop Artist of the Year, Highlife song of the year, Afrobeats/Afropop Song of the Year and EP of the year, on the night, he couldn’t walk home the coveted prize as he highly anticipated.

Despite the loss, Kidi took to his Twitter handle to congratulate Diana Hamilton for winning the award.

“To God be the Glory. Thank you Ghana. Huge congrats Aunty Diana,” he wrote.