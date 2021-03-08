Christians will not worship in a national cathedral built by an LGBTQI advocate- Clergy to Akufo Addo

- Advertisement -

The founder and Presiding Bishop of Gospel Light International Church, Rt. Rev. Matthew Addae Mensah has said that no Christian would worship in a National Cathedral built by a LGBTQ advocate.

In an earlier report, Sir David Adjaye, the architect of the National Cathedral publicly went in support of the LGBTQI community in Ghana and asked for the government to legalise gay marriages.

Following his advocacy for gay rights, Rev. Mensah has opined that the architect’s lack of respect for Christians in Ghana and our culture should not be encouraged.

“I believe, for Sir David Adjaye throwing his support for the LGBTQ+ Community in Ghana means he has no respect for Christians and the cultural values of Ghana, ’’ he said.

“Although God did not reject David’s design, materials, and fundraising effort, however, he prevented him from executing it. David Adjaye was insensitive to the Christian community in Ghana considering our fundraising and donation and efforts to make the president’s dream become a reality” Rev Addae-Mensah continued.

The clergyman insisted that there were better architects who are equally capable of doing Sir David’s work while maintaining that Ghanaians would not worship in a cathedral designed by someone who presumably is gay.

The preacher added that David was no longer fit to handle an edifice dedicated to God’s service because of his statement.

“There are equally better architectures in Ghana who can do the project. He should resign. David Adjaye has shown that he has no respect for the Christian community in Ghana. He has clearly demonstrated that there is difference between knowledge and wisdom’.

“Since he cherishes and values such abominable foreign practices then I have the right to say that he is not fit to be granted the honour by the President of the land to handle a holy edifice such as the National Cathedral,” he concluded.