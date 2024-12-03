Christmas to remember as Obuase Gringo Bitters Carnival set to shake Kumasi

Aduroye Herbal Industries, the originators and producers of Obuasi Bitters, Obuase 442 Liquor, and Obuasi Baby Diapers is set to thrill Kumasi residents with the Obuase Gringo Bitters Carnival.

The highly anticipated event will officially introduce their latest product, OBUASE GRINGO BITTERS, to the vibrant Kumasi market.

The carnival which has been scheduled for 24the December 2024 will take place at Heroes Park, Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

Promising an electrifying fusion of entertainment and brand engagement, the event aims to position OBUASE GRINGO BITTERS as a premium herbal bitters brand while providing an unforgettable experience for attendees.



The Obuase Gringo Bitters Carnival will kick off with a musical float, featuring a morning procession through the principal streets of Kumasi.

The lively parade will showcase music, dance, and performances, creating excitement ahead of the main event.

The Heroes Park will be transformed into a colourful carnival grounds, offering an energetic atmosphere for fun and relaxation.

Top DJs and MCs will keep the audience entertained, while headline performances by Stonebwoy, King Paluta, and Amerado would to light up the stage.

To enhance the festive spirit, each attendee will receive a complimentary bottle of OBUASE GRINGO BITTERS with their ticket which will allow them to sample the premium herbal product firsthand.



Tickets for the event are priced at GHS 50 and can be purchased at designated outlets and online platforms.

Aduroye Herbal Industries is leveraging social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter to promote the event and engage with its target audience.



The carnival is tailored for:

Young adults aged 18-35

Herbal bitters enthusiasts

Music lovers

Residents and visitors in Kumasi

Aduroye Herbal Industries has ensured that professional sound and lighting systems will be installed to create a world-class event experience.

Also, adequate security measures will be in place to ensure the safety of all attendees.

The Obuase Gringo Bitters Carnival will serve a dual purpose: to introduce OBUASE GRINGO BITTERS to the Kumasi market and to strengthen Aduroye Herbal Industries’ reputation as a leader in premium herbal products.

The carnival promises to merge entertainment with brand awareness, creating lasting memories for Kumasi residents while solidifying the product’s position in the herbal bitters market.

Mark your calendars for December 24th and join the fun at Heroes Park as Aduroye Herbal Industries ushers in a new era of herbal excellence with the Obuase Gringo Bitters Carnival!