Church collapses on worshippers killing 2 people and 8 injured (PHOTOS)

A sad piece of news coming through as two worshipers have died instantly while many were injured after a church building collapsed in Uganda during an evening service.

Mr Moses Mugwe who is the Police spokesperson in an interview with the media said the incident happened at Namulemu Catholic church in Namulemu cell, Lujehe ward in Butaleja town council on Wednesday, March 31.

“We have lost people while eight others are still admitted in hospital,” Mugwe said, adding that by the time police arrived at the scene for rescue, two people had died.

We found some people already dead while others injured. We rushed the injured to hospital for medication” He said.

The Police confirmed the injured were rushed to Busolwe general hospital for medication while bodies of the deceased were taken to Busolwe hospital pending postmortem as investigations continue.

“It seems the wall was poorly constructed using little cement and it could not withstand the heavy rain and hailstorm which lifted off the roof of the church,” said Mugwe.