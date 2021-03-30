type here...
Church elder mistakenly post ‘porn’ in church Whatsapp group, stirs uproar

By Nazir Hamzah
Chucrh Whatsapp group
It was unbelievable as members of the Whatsapp group of a church found out a porn content has been posted on their church whatsapp page.

Unfortunately for the sender who happens to be an elder of the church Brother Rudulf when sending the the porn video captioned it with ‘mood’ which basically means he was in the mood to fornicate.

Immediately after the church members saw the video, they called him out.

Brother Rudulf quickly apologized for what happened and explained that it was his friend who took his phone who may have posted that onto their whatsapp page.

His explanation which obviously was not convincing did not seem to have gone well with the members of the group.

“What is this nonsense Brother Rudolph” Apostle Water asked.

SEE SCREENSHOT BELOW.

Source:GHPAGE.COM

