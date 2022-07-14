type here...
Addicted: Church elder narrates how he loses 800K in a day to sports betting

By Albert
A church elder who was supposed to be a good example to members of his church and of the Christian faith narrates painfully how he fell into the pit of sports addiction.

Jonathan is a young Ghanaian man who due to his addiction to sports betting lost GH¢800,000 in a day which placed him into debt.

The young man has lost over GH¢100,000 to sports betting because he was eager to play and the joy of winning huge cash excited and urged him on.

Recounting his story to Giovani Caleb on 3 FM, Jonathan said he was introduced to sports betting by a friend and after his first win, he remained addicted to the game.

“I was introduced to betting by a friend, and my first bet was Ghc5000.” “I was a beginner, but the guy who introduced me was good at sports analysis, so I made Ghc3900,”

“The second time, I bet Ghc3000 and won Ghc5000.” I bet Ghc20,000 the third time and won Ghc80,000. I asked God, “Where have you been all this time, and I’ve been suffering?”

“I had no idea there was such a way to make money, and that day the gambling spirit sank deep into my spirit and blood.”

Although becoming an advocate against sports betting, Jonathan said he became addicted to the game to the extent that he sold all his belongings and ended up in huge debts.

