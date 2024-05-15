The Church has in recent times come under intense pressure from some people online.

According to these people, the church is rather causing more problems than solving them in every sector.

Others also blamed the Pastors as the main reason why the country is gradually failing to develop because they see the truth and pretend everything is alright.

We have heard lots of stories about people’s marriages and businesses collapsing simply because of the influence of Pastors.

In the past few years, we have seen the emergence of Pastors whose style of healing and doing miracles is questionable.

That being said, a netizen identified as Kannor Ambrose has taken to social media to state that the church is a corrupt institution.

In his post, he stated that the Church nowadays decide everything in this country and for people making them the final authority in decision-making.

He posted: “Right now, the churches decide everything in this country. Who to marry, whether or not to kiss during the marriage ceremony, solve marital issues, how to save, how to spend, what to give to the church, who is or isn’t a witch, how to prosper in life, when or where to travel. Stop going to church!!! It’s a corrupt institution.”

