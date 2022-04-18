‘What the church members need is the word of God, not money’ – Evangelist Akwasi Awuah finally replies critics

- Advertisement -

Evangelist Akwasi Awuah has finally replied to critics who have been on him following his comments that angered Ghanaians.

Days ago Akwasi Awuah said that church money shouldn’t be given to the poor, sick & needy even if they are dying.

Whiles speaking in a sermon, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah maintained it is not the obligation of the church to help its members who are in dire need of money.

According to him, Church money should solely be used for the maintenance and promotion of the church and nothing else.

He added that Church members should find work to do rather than resort to the church for help anytime they face a financial crisis.

In another video that has been sighted online, the popular preacher expressed his disdain about how some radio stations have played his voice when he passed the aforementioned comments.

Evangelist Akwasi Awuah couldn’t come to terms with how Ghanaians love to spread controversial and false issues to cause problems instead of promoting his spirit-filled sermons that could save souls for Christ.

Addressing the now-famous comments, The leader and general overseer of Pillar of Zion Church International, reiterated that church members need the word of God, not money.

Explaining his point, Akwasi Awuah buttressed his remarks with the content in Matthew 6:33 in the Christian Holy Bible.

He added that the Church’s main responsibility is to lead its members to salvation not to share money or any other thing to them.

Watch the video below, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah had a lot to say in there.