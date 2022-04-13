- Advertisement -

The leader and general overseer of Pillar of Zion Church International, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah has incurred the wrath of many Ghanaians with his latest suggestion on what money from the church should be used for.

According to the controversial preacher, church money shouldn’t be given to the poor, sick & needy even if they are dying.

Whiles speaking in a sermon, Evangelist Akwasi Awuah maintained that Church money should solely be used for the maintenance and promotion of the church and nothing else.

He added that Church members should find work to do rather than resort to the church for help anytime they face financial crisis.

As firmly stated by Evangelist Akwasi Awuah, it is not the obligation of the church to help its members who are in dire need of money.

If Evangelist Akwasi Awuah is suggesting that Church money shouldn’t be used to help the congregation hence they should find works to do.

Then pastors must also join the 9-5 train and stop relying on offering on tithes to survive and finance their lives.