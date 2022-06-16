Church of Pentecost offers mouthwatering employment to honest taxi driver

- Advertisement -

The honest taxi driver who became a social media topic for his act of honesty has been offered mouthwatering employment by the Church of Pentecost.

Kwesi Ackon received national plaudits after he returned GH¢8,000 a fishmonger left in his car.

As a member of the Church of Pentecost, the leadership of the church has decided to offer him a better chance at life by employing him. He will work as a driver at the church’s headquarters.

In an announcement on June 16, the Church of Pentecost commended his action. They also stated that offering him employment would not only give him a better working opportunity but would help to build his faith and infect others positively.

Elder Samuel Mantey Addo, the Human Resource Manager, signed a letter of employment that read: “The Church of Pentecost Headquarters hereby offers you employment as Driver Grade-II…”

Background

Kwesi Ackon was in a video which was shared on social media, where he was been mobbed by women who were expressing their appreciation to him for returning their missing money.

He arrived at Mallam Atta Market in Accra New Town at 8:00 p.m., where he was flagged down by a potential passenger.

The trader needed a taxi to Teshie, so he negotiated a charge of GH40 and set out on a sales mission to support his wife and three children.

He mentioned that he was going through his car after finishing another day and came upon a rag knotted over something.

On the back of that, the honest taxi driver was rewarded by Vice President Bawumia, musician KiDi also appreciated his effort and footballer Asamoah Gyan also gave him a monetary gift.

Kwesi Ackon is a member of the church and fellowships at the Onyeametease Assembly in the Kokomlemle District.