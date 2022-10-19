type here...
Turn your church into a poultry farm when you’re released from custody – Nana Kwaku Bonsam to Agradaa

By Mr. Tabernacle
Nana Kwaku Bonsam (L) Nana Agradaa (R)
Nana Kwaku Bonsam has advised failed fetish priest turned Reverend Minister Patricia Asieduaa aka Nana Agradaa amid her vicissitude over fraud allegations.

Sharing his piece of advice to the embattled woman of God who is still in custody, Kwaku Bonsam offered his opinion that Agradaa turns her church (Heaven Way Church) into a poultry farm.

He said this on the back of the arrest of the televangelist over the case of the count of charlatanic advertisement and five counts of defrauding by false pretence which has put her in custody.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam again mentioned that Agradaa quit doing ministry and frauding people and rather venture into a legit business that will bring her ‘bad’ name to rest for peace to prevail.

Nana Kwaku Bonsam made these remarks in an interview with Kofi Adomah Nwanwanii on his online Streaming Show.

WATCH THE VIDEO

    Source:GHPAGE

